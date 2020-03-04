TPIE 2020 Welcomes More Than 6,800 Industry Professionals

FNGLA’S 2020 Tropical Plant International Expo was an exciting, hugely successful, upbeat, marketing showcase! More than 6,800 attendees attended the industry trade show over the course of the two-day event – an increase of 400 over last year!

Attendees flocked to Fort Lauderdale from no less than 47 states, six Canadian provinces and 37 different countries. Interiorscape buyers jumped up by eight percent over last year. Landscape buyers catapulted up by an astounding 24 percent. And, the number of retail buyers at TPIE 2020 also increased by 41 percent.

Some 400 exhibitors took 850 exhibit booth spaces showcasing houseplants, indoor foliage, tropicals, products and services. Eye-catching merchandise displays and clever marketing ideas were abundant throughout the nearly five-acre TPIE show floor!

