TPIE 2025: The International Marketplace Showcasing the Latest Trends in Foliage, Floral and Tropicals 

Discover new plants, experience what’s trending and connect with industry experts at the Tropical Plant International Expo

Ft. Lauderdale, FL — The 2025 Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE), set to take place January 22-24 at the Broward County Convention Center, sets the industry watermark each year for those who are in the business of plants.

Always evolving, always on trend, TPIE is the premier trade event where industry professionals gain new ideas and experience the latest trends. It’s where those in the know go to prepare for a most successful new year! With a dynamic mix of education, impressive and innovative displays and networking opportunities, TPIE offers something for everyone in the plant and landscape industry.

From cultivating business relationships to discovering cutting-edge products and gaining insights into market trends, TPIE is where industry leaders converge to drive growth and innovation. Attendees will have the chance to:

Explore Exhibits: Engage with top suppliers and discover the latest foliage, floral and tropical products from more than 400 exhibitors.

Participate in educational sessions designed to provide actionable insights and skills, led by industry experts.

Participate in educational sessions designed to provide actionable insights and skills, led by industry experts. Network with Industry Leaders: Connect with key players in the horticulture world through curated networking events and social activities.

“We are thrilled to bring together professionals from all facets of the tropical plant and horticulture industry,” said Tal Coley, Chief Executive Officer of the Florida’s Nursery and Growers Landscape Association (FNGLA). “TPIE continues to be where innovative trends premier, relationships are forged and industry leaders emerge.”

For more information and the schedule of events, visit www.tpie.org.

ABOUT FNGLA

The Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) produces TPIE. The state industry association represents Florida’s environmental horticulture industry which generates more than $31 billion total output sales and directly employs 266,000+ people. FNGLA works to better Florida’s nursery and landscape industry while raising the bar on professionalism.