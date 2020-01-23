Tropical Hibiscus Hybrids From AgriLife Research Ready for Market

Winter-hardy hibiscus cultivars are what initially attracted Dariusz Malinowski, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research plant physiologist and breeder, to the world of flowers, but now he’s ready to splash a little tropical color into the market.

Malinowski leads the forage and ornamental plant breeding program focusing on perennial cool-season forage grasses and winter-hardy hibiscus at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Vernon.

Winter-Hardy Hibiscus

He has developed hundreds of winter-hardy hibiscus hybrids with novel flower colors in the past 10 years. The first eight cultivars were commercialized by J. Berry Nursery in 2018 and are currently some of the most sought winter-hardy hibiscus cultivars by gardeners and

plant enthusiasts.

