Tulip ‘Ready’ Wins the Interpolis Tulip Prize 2021

Dümmen Orange is proud to share that tulip ‘Ready’ has won the Interpolis Tulip Prize 2021 last week. This single-flower yellow-red tulip is a breeding product of the ‘Remarkable growers association’ of Hobaho by Dümmen Orange. The prize was awarded during a digital event of the Zwaagdijk Trade Exhibition.

According to the jury, ‘Ready’ is distinguished by its robustness. It has a sturdy stem and good upright leaves. This tulip shows color right from the bud, which is an attractive feature during sales presentations.

