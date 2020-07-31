Turkish Professor of Horticulture Breeds New Roses With Big Head Buds

Horticultural expert, professor Soner Kazaz at Ankara University’s Faculty of Agriculture, has bred 20 local rose varieties with his team. Now, three are in the process of being officially registered.

Soner Kazaz, soon to be 47, says that when he first started at Erzurum’s Atatürk University in 1990, there was no provision for him to study and learn about ornamental plants at the Department of Horticulture.

“In the departments of horticulture in Turkey,” he tells TRT World, “there were no professors or research divisions for ornamental plants – maybe three or four people tops.”

