Two International Flights Return To Colombia On September 19

After ceasing operations almost seven months ago, international flights will resume on September 21st, according to the Ministry of Transportation. Two inaugural international flights are scheduled to take place before that date, on the 19th.

The first commercial flight to depart Colombia will be operated by budget airline Viva Air, traveling a route from Medellín to Cartagena to Miami. Meanwhile, the first flight to touch down in Colombia will be operated by Spirit, with a Fort Lauderdale (US) to Cartagena route.

