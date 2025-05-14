Two New English Garden Roses Introduced to Alexandra Farms’ David Austin Wedding Roses Collection

Alexandra Farms is thrilled to introduce two new-to-the-market varieties for 2025: Enid and Phoebe . Twelve years in the making, these English garden rose varieties are unique and stunning additions to our David Austin Wedding Roses collection.

Enid™ (AUSCP18729)

A mesmerizing, attractive rose that exudes confidence and strength, Enid is a true cream color with accents of pistachio green on her outer petals and a green stamen at her center. With a deep cup shape and ruffled petals, Enid is unusual and daring! Her fragrance is a delicate rose perfume, laced with a subtle hint of myrrh.

