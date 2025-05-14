Two New English Garden Roses Introduced to Alexandra Farms’ David Austin Wedding Roses Collection

Alexandra Farms Floral May 14, 2025

Enid by Alexandra Farms

Alexandra Farms is thrilled to introduce two new-to-the-market varieties for 2025: Enid and Phoebe. Twelve years in the making, these English garden rose varieties are unique and stunning additions to our David Austin Wedding Roses collection.

Enid™ (AUSCP18729)

A mesmerizing, attractive rose that exudes confidence and strength, Enid is a true cream color with accents of pistachio green on her outer petals and a green stamen at her center. With a deep cup shape and ruffled petals, Enid is unusual and daring! Her fragrance is a delicate rose perfume, laced with a subtle hint of myrrh.

To learn about the second rose variety, please visit Alexandra Farms.

Related Articles