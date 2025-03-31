Uber Direct Inks Deal with Inovretail and Flower Station to Deliver Across London in Time for Mother’s Day

Inovretail, Uber Direct, and Flower Station have teamed up to assist Londoners in sending gifts, regardless of the occasion.

At the core of this partnership is Inovretail’s Seeplus fulfilment management platform, which combined with Uber Direct’s courier network, enables Flower Station to offer customers a fast same-day delivery option until shortly before store closure.

This initiative ensures that Flower Station is well equipped to manage high demand periods with ease, enhancing the customer experience by offering real-time tracking and 24/7 support through Seeplus and Uber Direct.

Inovretail’s Seeplus platform optimises the allocation of orders. It takes into account factors such as geographical location, store capacity, and inventory levels, allowing Flower Station to pick, pack and prepare orders for delivery within 30 minutes to meet the demands of various gifting occasions throughout the year.

