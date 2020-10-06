uBloom.com Provides Free Resources for Floral Educators

Grand Rapids, MI – J Schwanke Productions and uBloom.com want to make all educators aware of the Flower Education Resources Program, available free of charge.

Educators, at any level, responsible for creating or administering an on-going floral education program, are eligible to receive the free membership. “I am pleased to offer these resources – especially in this challenging time – to all of the dedicated educators on the front-lines, working diligently to educate future florists, wedding and event designers, and flower fans,” noted J Schwanke.

The uBloom.com archive of over 1,800 “how-to” flower lessons, training, and documentary videos (including flower farm tours) can be incorporated into any floral education program – and may be well-suited for circumstances of distance learning. The program is available to all educators, teachers, and professors, around the world, to assist in their floral curriculum with visual learning.

“I am so pleased to be assisting teachers all across the country, by providing valuable floral education materials for their classes and curriculum. In fact, this program is not limited to the USA. Any educator in any country – that can make use of this program is welcome to apply!” says Schwanke.

Schwanke continued, “In March of 2020, I was contacted by Eric Birkenberger in Connecticut – with a request to help provide education materials for his classes. Together, Eric and I developed this program. Eric was instrumental in helping me spread the word about this free floral education program with the uBloom memberships. Thank you Eric – for inspiring me to be a solution, and as Mr. Rogers shared so many times, to be a HELPER during these challenging days.”

“I truly appreciate the access that you have given to me, so I can show product and techniques that are current and at industry standards. Thank you for your work educating the future industry leaders,” said Birkenberger in a note to Schwanke.

As an independent producer and host of the tv show “J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom” on American Public Television, J Schwanke believes education is paramount. “I have always been inspired by Public Television and its mission of education – I am thrilled to share my education, talent and resources, to help dedicated Educators and Teachers provide quality floral education.”

How to Apply

Interested educators should contact J Schwanke at the following email [email protected] with the subject line: Flower Education Request.

Please be advised the following information will be requested from educators to qualify for the free membership:

1. Educator’s name and affiliated school (offer valid for grade school, middle school, high school, college, or degree program educators).

2. Geographic location – City, State, Country, and Zip Code

3. A rough estimate of the number of students and classes being taught.

After verification, participants will receive, via email, the necessary information for setting up the Free uBloom Education Resource Membership.

For additional information, visit Schwanke’s blog, or contact him directly at [email protected] to participate in this free floral education program.

https://ubloom.com/blog/2020/09/30/free-flower-education-resources-teachers/

Image Caption: “J Schwanke presents a lesson to in-person and distance-learning students at a Connecticut school.” Photo Credit: Eric Birkenberger

About J Schwanke

Fourth-generation florist J Schwanke is a flower expert, flower content producer and professional speaker, known throughout the flower industry and beyond. He is regarded as the most trusted voice in the flower industry. He was actually born at a flower convention and grew up in his family’s greenhouses. His website, uBloom.com, offers flower fans everywhere the opportunity to learn and experience the fun of flowers and flower arranging, 24/7! J has given flower demonstrations in all 50 states, Canada and England. Highlights include the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival, Art in Bloom, Bouquets to Art, San Francisco Flower & Garden Show, Flowers at Kensington Palace and hundreds of state, association, wholesale and public shows. J has also appeared several times on the PBS show “P. Allen Smith’s Garden Home” and the syndicated show “P. Allen Smith’s Garden Style.” J is the author of Fun with Flowers, which received a Silver Living Now Book Award. His most recent book, Bloom 365 – The Essential Guide to Arranging Flowers Every Day, was awarded the Gold IPPY (Home and Garden category) by the Independent Publisher Book Awards. Bloom 365 features 365 tips, tricks, and techniques to make flower arranging easier.

American Public Television

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s public television stations. APT distributes one-fourth of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. Founded in 1961, among its 250 new program titles per year, APT programs include prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children’s series and classic movies. America’s Test Kitchen From Cook’s Illustrated, Cook’s Country, AfroPoP, Rick Steves’ Europe, Chris Kimball’s Milk Street Television, Front and Center, Doc Martin, Nightly Business Report, Midsomer Murders, A Place to Call Home, Lidia’s Kitchen, Globe Trekker, New Orleans Cooking with Kevin Belton, Simply Ming, and P. Allen Smith’s Garden Home are a sampling of APT’s programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service. Now in its 13th year, Create®TV — featuring the best of public television’s lifestyle programming — is distributed by American Public Television. APT also distributes WORLD™, public television’s premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT’s programs and services, visit APTonline.org.