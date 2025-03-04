UNICORN – Danziger’s Groundbreaking Innovation Wins the 2025 Breeder Excellence Award

Danziger proudly introduces UNICORN™, a revolutionary new variety that has just been awarded the prestigious 2025 Breeder Excellence Award at the WFFSA Floral Distribution Conference in Miami. This highly respected award recognizes breeding innovations that bring exceptional value to growers and the entire floral supply chain.

More than just a flower – Unicorn™ invites growers and florists to unleash their own inner unicorn

True to its name, Unicorn™ is much more than a beautiful flower — it’s a true innovation designed to deliver value to the whole value chain, from growers to designers and the end consumer. Developed to meet the practical needs of commercial production, Unicorn™ offers fast and efficient growing, reliable performance, and impressive productivity.

At the same time, Unicorn™ unlocks endless creative possibilities for designers, with its extra-long stems (90-150 cm) unique texture, and bold green color that breaks every floral convention.

“Winning the Breeder Excellence Award for Unicorn™ is a recognition of innovation that serves the entire chain — from grower to florist to final customer,” says Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO of Danziger. “We are proud to create a product that inspires everyone to think differently, to design boldly, and to truly step outside the box — just like real unicorns do. With Unicorn™, growers themselves become unicorns — bringing innovation to market and leading the way toward a more creative, inspiring future for the whole industry.”

Being a Unicorn Grower

Just like the legendary unicorn represents rarity, creativity, and uniqueness, being a Unicorn grower means being at the forefront of innovation — bringing the next big thing to the floral market. Unicorn™ empowers forward-thinking growers to stand out by offering a product that is both commercially smart and creatively inspiring.

It’s a flower that doesn’t just meet the needs of today’s market, it challenges the industry to dream bigger and design differently. For floral designers, Unicorn™ opens new creative horizons — giving them the freedom to build larger, bolder, and more unexpected designs that create instant wow effect.

nicorn™ has already captured attention across the floral industry, impressing not only the WFFSA judges but also designers and florists who had the opportunity to work with it. This variety offers growers the rare combination of efficient production, reliable performance, and high market appeal — delivering real value at every step from propagation to point of sale.

Danziger invites commercial growers and floral designers alike to discover Unicorn™ — the innovative variety that brings inspiration, efficiency, and imagination together, delivering real value at every step, from greenhouse to centerpiece.

What Makes Unicorn™ a Grower’s Dream?

Fast crop time – ready to harvest in just 12-14 weeks.

– ready to harvest in just 12-14 weeks. Efficient space usage – planting density of 6 plants per square meter ensures high productivity.

– planting density of 6 plants per square meter ensures high productivity. Reliable and grower-friendly – robust and adaptable to a range of growing conditions.

– robust and adaptable to a range of growing conditions. Extra-long stems – reaching 90-150 cm, making it a versatile product for various markets and uses.

– reaching 90-150 cm, making it a versatile product for various markets and uses. Distinctive look that sells itself – Unicorn™’s unique green color, extraordinary texture, and bold presence drive strong demand and premium pricing.

ABOUT DANZIGER

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: marketing@danziger.co.il