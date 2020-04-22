Unusual Times Won’t Deter NJ’s Holland Ridge Farms

Despite being in the midst of an epic pandemic and a winter weather pattern that won’t relent, there’s a bright spot shining in the fields of Cream Ridge, New Jersey, where a local farmer is showcasing a stunning burst of colors as far as the eyes can see. The breathtaking site is Holland Ridge Farms, a family-owned flower farm in rural central New Jersey.

We caught up with Holland Ridge Farms’ Casey Jansen to see how the flowers are doing in these unusual times.

The Jansen family roots run deep in Holland where they started growing tulips over 100 years ago. At the head of the family is Casey Sr, who immigrated to the United States in 1964 when he was just 17 years old and founded Holland Greenhouses Inc. Casey Sr. learned Dutch-tulip bulb techniques from his father and incorporated everything he was taught into growing tulips in New Jersey. Holland Greenhouses Inc still operates today as a wholesale growing company that ships millions of tulips to supermarkets up and down the East Coast.

