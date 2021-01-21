Valentine’s Day 2020: Sharing the Love in Record Numbers

According to 2020 Valentine’s Day statistics, consumers are spending more than ever before. This year, as people are hunkered down at home, the spending trend should only increase — particularly when it comes to flowers! After all, celebrating love is more important right now than ever. What follows are few key takeaways from 2020’s Valentine’s Day spending reports; keep them in mind when you prepare for your Valentine’s Day sales.

Americans spent $27.4 billion on Valentine’s Day 2020.

This amount was significantly greater than past years: 32.4% more than in 2019, with 20.7 billion spent. In 2018 and 2017, spending was $19.6 billion and $18.2 billion, respectively. Even after such a huge jump from 2019 to 2020, sales are likely to increase again in 2021.

In 2020, Valentine’s Day average spending increased by 21.2%.

The average spending of 196.31 per person was a record high, and shows no signs of slowing down. The average amount spent has been rising consistently: $136.57 in 2017; $143.56 in 2018; and $161.96 in 2019. That means that between 2017 and 2020, the amount spent per person increased by an impressive 43.74%.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor