Valentine’s Day In-Store P.R.E.P. 8 Tips to Win Hearts and Sales

Rio Roses by Equiflor Floral February 5, 2025

Preparing your shop to meet the demands of the year’s busiest holiday can make all the difference to your Valentine’s Day success. With thoughtful planning, streamlined operations, and an inviting shopping experience, you’ll be ready to wow your customers and boost your sales. Here’s how.

1. Plan Ahead to Stay Ahead

The foundation of a stress-free Valentine’s Day starts with preparation. A little planning now can save you from big headaches later.

• Analyze sales data from previous years to estimate demand and plan inventory accordingly.
• Place orders for flowers, containers, ribbons, and other supplies well in advance to avoid delays.
• Prepare for surprises by ordering a little extra of your most popular items. You’ll be ready to meet the demand if there’s a sudden surge.

