Vancouver Island Grower’s New Roses Have Old-Fashioned Charm

A few weeks ago, while buying plants and flowers early one morning at United Flower Growers in Burnaby, some truly unique cut roses caught my eye.

Their form was reminiscent of old-fashioned garden roses and similar in appearance to the Danish Renaissance and David Austin English roses but, alas, without the perfume. That really didn’t matter because they were so beautiful. It turned out that they are a new variety of roses being grown by Eurosa Farms on Vancouver Island.

To learn more, I spoke with Ryan Worsfold, son-in-law of Hans and Debbie Bulk, the founders of Eurosa Farms. Worsfold said they’d had their eye on these roses for five or six years after first spotting them growing in California. However, because of their poor growth habit and low production, these novelty garden roses did not seem like a viable crop for the cut rose market.

