Virtual Tour of The Gardens at Ball Now Available

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The Gardens at Ball may be taking a Winter nap, but you can still enjoy the colorful 2022 Summer trial season through a NEW 3D Map experience using Matterport® immersive tour photography and 360 camera technology. Ball Seed®, North America’s leading horticultural distributor, captured The Gardens at the height of its Summer color and is sharing this unique map perspective with the industry to help the trials live on and continue to inspire.

Map users can choose from several garden stations in an overhead map at www.ballseed.com/gardens . From there they can journey through each space using map tools, including product markers for additional plant information, as well as video icons that pop-up product experts highlighting key introductions for the 2023 selling season. The tour experience works on all types of devices, including tablets and mobile phones, as well as Oculus VR headsets for an even more immersive view.

“The Gardens at Ball have been a must-see destination of the industry for nearly 90 years. Now you can revisit the trials anytime you wish in this unconventional but impactful way,” says Stephanie Vincenti, marketing manager for Ball Seed. “We’re excited for what this new map technology means for next-level service as we educate our customers on plant performance and offer ongoing product support.”

Ball Seed chose camera and software technology from Matterport Inc. to digitize this important space and preserve it at its height of color for all to enjoy. The Gardens at Ball have been the evaluation and testing grounds for the horticulture industry since 1933. It is a beloved feature of the Ball Horticultural Company West Chicago, Illinois, campus and spans more than 12 acres of landscaped displays.

Each Summer, more than 145,000 plants go into The Gardens at Ball representing over 1,800 different varieties from +200 genera and 80 breeding companies. Four acres of The Gardens are re-designed each year, so there’s always something new to explore. Planting begins in April/May and timed for peak color during the annual Ball Seed Customer Days event the last Friday in July.

To begin your virtual tour experience, visit www.ballseed.com/gardens .