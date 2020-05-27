Visit Anthura’s Show Greenhouse Online

Our show greenhouse is open for visits by appointment, but such a visit is no longer self-evident. We have come up with something: the show greenhouse is coming to you!

We offer you the opportunity to visit the show greenhouse live online. You will walk ‘together’ with your account manager through the show greenhouse and will take a look at the latest varieties and novelties.

Are you interested in this? Please contact your account manager to schedule an appointment. Your one-on-one visit will be completely tailored to your personal wishes.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Anthura