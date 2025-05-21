Walmart Offers Denali’s Sustainable ReCirculate Compost in Time for Gardening Season

Made from unconsumed and unsalable food that would otherwise end up in landfills, ReCirculate is now available at more than 600 Walmart stores across the U.S.



Russellville, Ark. – Denali, the nation’s leading recycler of organics, announced that ReCirculate – its compost product made from unconsumed food sourced from thousands of grocery stores – is now available for purchase at more than 600 Walmart locations across the U.S. ReCirculate is one of the first composts on the market that enables retailers, like Walmart, to actualize the circular economy and allow shoppers to directly support it. Now, with spring in full bloom, gardeners can start the season sustainably with this eco-friendly compost, available in convenient one-cubic-foot bags.

In partnership with retailers like Walmart, Denali is tackling unsalable food waste, where it comprises approximately 24% of landfill content and produces methane emissions 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Innovative solutions like ReCirculate turn food waste into valuable resources, like compost, that supports green spaces, reduces waste, and cuts methane emissions to help combat climate change – all while creating a fully circular economy.

ReCirculate offers retailers, grocers, and food distribution centers a way to recycle their unsalable food and give it new life on their shelves. Denali leverages the power of its depackaging machines to process retail food waste and then convert it into ReCirculate compost to be sold on store shelves. When shoppers buy ReCirculate, they can feel good knowing they are choosing a product that powers the circular economy, while growing sustainable home gardens. ReCirculate can be found at select Walmart stores in the Garden Center.

“As spring gardening and planting are top of mind for consumers, ReCirculate is now available in Walmart stores nationwide, just in time for the season,” said Eric Speiser, chief revenue officer at Denali. “Together with Walmart, we are actualizing the circular economy by turning unconsumed food into valuable compost. Our collaboration gives consumers a sustainable option for their gardening needs while helping tackle the growing issue of food waste. ReCirculate reduces the environmental impact of organic waste by keeping it out of landfills and giving it new life in home gardens.”

Using cutting-edge depackaging technology, Denali separates all types of food from its packaging, including meat, product, dairy products, and beverages creating a clean stream of material that is transformed into compost, animal feed, organic fertilizer, and renewable energy. Products such as ReCirculate help return valuable natural nutrients to agriculture and horticulture.

“Last year, Walmart started using Denali’s zero-depack process for large-scale composting in several of our stores. We believed that by repurposing food waste, we weren’t only cutting down on landfill use but also contributing to a healthier environment,” said RJ Zanes, Walmart Vice President for Facility Services. “It’s encouraging to see the evolution of this process as more customers can now use eco-friendly products like ReCirculate in their own gardens.”

See how ReCirculate is made. For more information visit DenaliCorp.com.

About Denali

Denali is a leading organic recycling company in the U.S. on a mission to replenish the Earth by repurposing waste. Our work is essential to keeping water clean, reducing the need for new landfill capacity, building soil fertility, helping farmers be more resilient, and reducing society’s reliance on fossil fuels. Our services and products touch thousands of acres, hundreds of locales, millions of tons of material, and nearly every person who purchases and consumes food in the U.S. Learn more at DenaliCorp.com.