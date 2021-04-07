Wedding Flower Trends 2021

Well, here we are — another wedding season is coming up. But it doesn’t seem so much like a “new” wedding season as a “let’s try this again” season, right? Many couples had to put off their 2020 wedding and hold smaller, more intimate 2021 ceremonies than they’d initially planned. Many of their decisions have changed dramatically as a result, including their choice of flowers. To make sure you’re in the know, we’re highlighting some of 2021’s hottest floral wedding trends.

1. Personalized Palettes

This year, couples want wedding colors that are more reflective of their unique style instead of the traditional color palettes. As a result, they’re opting for more elevated, expressive color stories instead of the usual creams, blush pinks, and golds.

