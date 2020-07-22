Weeklong Series of Exciting Online Events at Pleasant View Gardens Virtual Open House

For decades, Pleasant View Gardens (PVG) has celebrated its customers, partners, good fortune, and enthusiasm for the future by throwing one of the finest open house events around. However, given the issues COVID-19 has presented with regard to health and social distancing, this year Pleasant View is recreating its open house event online. Starting August 3rd and running through August 7th, Pleasant View Gardens will be holding its first annual Virtual Open House Week – with each day holding unique events that are guaranteed to be informative, helpful, and even entertaining.

One of our favorite things during the year is our summer Open House,” begins PVG National Sales Manager, Andy Huntington. “But given all that’s going on in the world, we’ve had to remain flexible in how we present ourselves. Which is why we’re providing our customers and partners the opportunity to learn about our plants and programs in a virtual setting,” smiles Huntington. “This allows us to continue to foster great relationships, while at the same time providing information our customers need to become even more successful,” finishes Huntington.

Pleasant View will kick-off day one of its Virtual Open House Week with a Facebook Video Premier from one of the industry’s founding families, the Huntingtons. Later that same day, and each day following, PVG’s Research & New Product Development Manager, Adam Moseley, will give viewers the low-down on all the new Proven Winners® plant varieties for 2021 via Facebook Live. And, as with any FB Live event, attendees will be able to see what Adam’s showcasing in real time, while also participating by getting answers to their burning horticultural questions.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Pleasant View Gardens