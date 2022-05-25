Welcome to the Jungle Program Kickstarts Dümmen Orange’s Highly Anticipated Entry into Tropicals

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange, the world’s largest breeder and propagator of cut flowers, bulbs, tropical plants, pot plants, bedding plants and perennials, recently debuted its highly-anticipated entry into tropical plants with its Welcome to the Jungle program.

Welcome to the Jungle is a new, indoor foliage houseplant program with 50 varieties of popular houseplant categories currently available. Since they can be grown anywhere, Welcome to the Jungle is turnkey for any grower located throughout the U.S. and Canada. This will be welcomed news as growers will have a fast crop time of 10 to 14 weeks to grow all varieties in 4-inch to 6-inch pots. Welcome to the Jungle is easy for the grower, retailer and consumer with low water needs and tolerating a wide range of environments.

Head growers usually have a favorite crop which is the one that grows and sells the fastest. Welcome to the Jungle is a sustainable product line that will sell fast which is why any grower or broker will need this in their portfolio. Many colorful houseplants with an assortment of textures and habits are now available to add to any greenhouse and can be started from plugs or direct stick.

Dümmen Orange is sprouting ahead with SPROUTS, an easy-to-stick, multi-stemmed and leaved plant that arrives pre-callused and ready to push out roots. After seeing that many foliage items are available only as liners or unrooted cuttings, Dümmen Orange looked at that model and created a way to help growers find popular foliage items that have the cost savings of a cutting and the benefits of a liner.

Traditional leaf and stem cuttings, especially when directly stuck, can be a challenge. Stems can be too small to pick up, containers have too many holes to dibble, plants get damaged at sticking and because plants are multi-stuck, finish plants may end up lopsided and not even. SPROUTS addresses all those concerns as only one plant is needed for small pot crops which reduces labor, waste, and potential lost sales. Dümmen Orange currently offers SPROUTS in three peperomia varieties in Leap Frog, Raisinet and Rosso with more selections to come.

Peperomia Leap Frog

Peperomia are an enjoyable, easy to grow houseplant that has been around for years. Surging in popularity again, the plants can be grown in small containers and spaces which makes them an easy to care for indoor plant. Dümmen Orange offers 16 varieties of peperomia including Leap Frog with its fresh, bright green foliage for which the company is the exclusive provider in North America. Each peperomia variety has unique attributes which make them attractive to interior decorators and gardeners alike.

Epiphyllum Anguliger has many aliases, but this variety with its unique leaves is considered one of the most interesting houseplant textures around. With wavy, upright foliage that lends itself to a sculptural look, it makes a great indoor plant that stands out from the crowd. As the plant matures, ric-rac foliage lengths drape in baskets, ideal for 4-inch or larger hanging baskets. Dümmen Orange is the exclusive provider of this variety.

Epiphyllum Anguliger

Speaking of exclusive, Dümmen Orange is also the exclusive provider of gasteria varieties which include Durban, Flow, Kyaka, Morombe, Royal Wolfgang and Zimflora. Gasteria is a genus of somewhat rare, aloe-like succulents. Sometimes called ox tongues, they typically have long leaves with a rough texture. The Dümmen Orange collection is uniquely marked with patterns and colors which, when mature, gasteria plants produce tubular, curved flowers from winter to spring. Growing in lightly shaded conditions, this genus native to South Africa tolerates lower light conditions compared to other succulents, making it a forgiving indoor plant.

Gasteria Flow

Looking for a mini aloe-like plant? Then Haworthia Royal Albert is for you and Dümmen Orange is your exclusive provider. With its green, pointy, chunky foliage and white raised markings on the surface of each leaf, this small succulent works well in mixed planters with partial shade or as a potted plant in the windowsill. Dümmen Orange would never recommend neglecting any plant, but Haworthia Royal Albert does tolerate neglect and a range of light levels.

Haworthia Royal Albert

The unique Kalanchoe Silver Strand, exclusive to Dümmen Orange, adds drama and texture to any houseplant collection with its large, arching leaves having deep serrations and a velvety, silver texture. Bred to be a naturally compact beharensis, a species known for its vigor, no growth regulators or pinching are required. Designed for 4-inch and up production, it pairs well in mixed flats, as a specimen or in combinations.

Kalanchoe Silver Strand

Crassula Tenelli Bling, exclusively from Dümmen Orange, is a silvery-textured succulent that is easy to care for in a bright area. Its shimmering leaves stand out in a foliage collection. Often referred to as the pickle plant, a Delosperma Gherkin, has small gherken-shaped leaves covered in little white hair. Suited for 2-inch to 6-inch production, it pairs well in mixed flats and combinations.

Delosperma Gherkin

Pilea have small leaves which makes them ideal for terrariums, hanging baskets or indoor planters. Chocolate, a Dümmen Orange exclusive, is a new pilea color with bronze foliage and pink growth. Its large, glossy bronze foliage has an uncommon look that can star by itself or combine with another Dümmen Orange pilea for a unique, two-toned planter. Pilea also come in Palus, Pantano and Mystifall.

Pilea Chocolate

Senecios are an interesting group of easy to care for succulent houseplants which are often grown in hanging baskets. These indoor plants have earned the reputation of being easy to care for because, if they get enough light, they are practically no-fail performance plants that require only occasional watering. This is good news for gardeners of any skill level. Dümmen Orange is the exclusive provider of Senecio Mount Blanc which has startling, fuzzy white foliage.

Senecio Mount Blanc

Tradescantia are old-fashioned houseplants that are still popular today because they are easy to grow. Their trailing stems make them perfect for hanging baskets but also striking when they spread across a surface like a tabletop. Dümmen Orange offers five varieties and is the exclusive provider of Nanouk. Nanouk is the most highly sought-after tradescantia on the market. It is a vigorous grower with glowing purple, pink, white and green tones. Easy to grow and finish, Nanouk sizes up fast and is best when placed in an 8-inch or larger hanging basket.



Tradescantia Nanouk

With its Welcome to the Jungle program, Dümmen Orange harvests each cutting to provide a more advanced plant for growers and retailers. Some varieties were even designed for heavy shade as these plants keep their color while being inside the home and cared for in uncertain levels of lighting. Confident colors, tantalizing textures and fancy foliage all sprout ahead to create the perfect retail display to grow urban jungles across North America.

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.