Westerlay Orchids Prepares for Continued 2021 Expansion, Naming 20-Year Industry Leader Scott Zoch as Chief Operations Officer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.: Carpinteria-based Westerlay Orchids continues its rapid expansion, preparing for an even more successful 2021 with the addition of Chief Operations Officer Scott Zoch. For three generations, Westerlay Orchids’ beautiful blooms have uplifted indoor spaces throughout the Western US, adding warmth and color to homes, businesses, restaurants, and hotels. Working according to solid foundational values, the Westerlay name has become synonymous with reliability, sustainability, and trend focus. Under the leadership of Zoch, the company looks forward to significantly increased production/distribution to support customers in the new year while maintaining an industry-leading reputation as one of the premier growers in the Western US.

“Scott has deep roots in our industry and we’re thrilled to benefit from his in-depth experience working alongside many of the most progressive plant retailers,” says Westerlay Orchids President and Owner Toine Overgaag.

“From the moment I arrived at Westerlay, I saw an organization driven to provide the best product to their customers through successful investment in technology and inventory, along with the development of talented people,” says Zoch. “With the support of their extremely welcoming team – many of whom have partnered with the brand for more than a decade – I’m confident we can continue to achieve incredible growth into 2021 and beyond.”

Zoch graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations. He then spent 18 years with industry leader Color Spot Nurseries serving in various roles, including Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, ultimately leading the company as Chief Executive Officer throughout their final restructuring and sale. His work experience also includes 13 years in operations and merchandising for both small and large L&G/home décor retail chains.

He now brings to Westerlay an extensive background in team leadership, wholesale operations, sales and marketing, merchandising, logistics, and materials management functions. Having learned throughout his career the importance of putting the customer’s needs first through the development of effective teams and processes, Zoch will fulfill his position as Chief Operating Officer for Westerlay Orchids by proactively synergizing people and capital to achieve the company’s goals. These include doubling revenue in the next 5 years, expanding into new tropical plants, and creating the west coast’s strongest brand in house plants.

About Westerlay Orchids:

