Westerlay Orchids Ups its Green-Growing Flower Power

Debra Herrick, Coastal View Floral April 27, 2022

Carpinteria’s Westerlay Orchids has recently made significant changes to its operations and facilities to increase its eco-friendly flower-growing potential and decrease its impact on the environment, the business announced. 

Ahead of Earth Day, Westerlay’s president, Toine Overgaag, has led the installation of over 560 solar voltaic cells to the orchid company’s facilities. Westerlay expects these solar voltaic cells to generate 320 kWh per year of electricity at its Via Real location and provide 100% of all electrical needs for the facility. 

Westerlay also announced future plans to increase sustainability and efficiency through additional solar panels; energy curtains; and offsetting emissions.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Coastal View

