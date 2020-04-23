Western North Carolina Flower Farm Receives AgOptions Grant

Diversifying farmers in Western North Carolina are receiving support to offset the risk of expanding and trying new ventures. WNC Agricultural Options awarded 40 farm businesses a total of $216,000 in $3,000 and $6,000 grants. Macon County farm business The Flower Company recently received a grant to increase production of specialty cut flowers.

“The WNC AgOptions program has proven success stories,” said Bill Teague, Chairman of the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. “We continue to be amazed at how these producers utilize these funds to ensure their family farms grow and remain profitable.”

Located in Otto just one mile north of the state line, Daniel and Lori Cabe have operated The Flower Company Farmer and Florist for more than 20 years, after opening their doors for business in 1997.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Highlander