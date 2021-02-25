Weston Nurseries Wholesale Acquires Capeway Wholesale Nursery

Weston Wholesale is excited to inform you that we have purchased “Capeway Wholesale Nursery” in Middleborough, MA!

cJoe and John Akstin have owned Capeway since the 1980s and have developed one of the best quality wholesale nursery yards in New England. We are excited for the opportunity to build on what they did so well and add to that mix with additional types of trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, stone (both natural and man-made), landscape supplies (fertilizers, bagged soils, grass seed, tools, etc.), and bring in new products and services that will help our customers grow their businesses. Joe and John have been so helpful with this transition and will continue to work with us to transition existing staff and train new staff on how to best operate the facility and service customers this upcoming season. We are excited to have Mark Taylor, with all his industry experience, working in a buying-and selling-role out of Middleborough and helping with this transition.

With the addition of this wholesale yard we can now service you from three locations around the suburbs of Boston and Worcester – Hopkinton, Chelmsford, and Middleborough, as well as our Hingham satellite location. While we will have a great selection of inventory at each location, we can also transfer inventory between stores on a regular basis and get you the products you need from our suppliers in a timely manner.

