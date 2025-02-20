WFFSA Announces Inaugural Floral Xcellence Awards at the 2025 Floral Distribution Conference

The Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association (WFFSA) is thrilled to introduce the Floral Xcellence Awards, a premier competition spotlighting innovation, artistry and quality in the global floriculture industry. This exciting new awards program will debut at the 2025 Floral Distribution Conference, taking place March 2-5, 2025, in Miami, FL.

Sponsored by Flowers of Colombia and Proflora 2025 by Asocolflores, the Floral Xcellence Awards provide WFFSA supplier members with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their most outstanding floral varieties. Open exclusively to WFFSA members registered for the 2025 Floral Distribution Conference, this prestigious competition celebrates creativity and excellence, shaping the future of floriculture while connecting breeders, growers and wholesale buyers in an engaging and competitive environment. The judging panel will be exclusively made up of wholesalers, giving participants first-hand exposure to their target buying audience.

“The Floral Xcellence Awards will set a new industry standard by recognizing the most innovative and exceptional floral products from around the world,” said Karen Oie, WFFSA President. “We encourage all eligible supplier members to take advantage of this opportunity to gain visibility and elevate their brand among industry leaders.”

Award categories will honor excellence in various aspects of floriculture, including product innovation, sustainability and design. Winners will be announced and celebrated during the 2025 Floral Distribution Conference, gaining industry-wide recognition and credibility.

Submissions are now open, and the deadline to enter is Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Eligible participants can submit their entries online by logging into the WFFSA member portal and filling out the entry form.

For more details on the Floral Xcellence Awards, including rules and eligibility requirements, visit WFFSA’s website. Don’t miss this chance to showcase your expertise and innovation on floriculture’s biggest stage!