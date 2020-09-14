Are you giving flowers as a gift for some occasion? Is picking out a great bouquet a little intimidating for you? If the answer is yes to any of these questions, then you need to continue reading.

The flowers described in the rest of this article are popular for a reason. These are the flowers you are likely to find in bouquets and arrangements. Popular does not mean boring or trite, though. Choosing a flower arrangement from any of the ten most popular flowers listed below will be a hit, no matter the occasion.

What are the ten most popular flowers?

Let’s look at the ten most popular flowers in more detail. These ten are highly popular in the United States. Although, some, like the rose, tulip, lily, and more have a high level of popularity around the world as well.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: BloomsyBox