Who are the Winners of the Glazen Tulp Awards 2023?

After almost a year of campaigning, nominations, two rounds of voting and judging, the time had come: the announcement of who would receive the Glazen Tulp Award 2022. After two years without a live award ceremony and with award winners in five different categories, it was a very festive evening. Below you will find all winners, as well as numbers two and three; their achievement is definitely also worthy of congratulations.

Winner Glazen Tulp Award 2022-2023: Cut flowers

The number one without a doubt (with 54 points) is Bredefleur with its Lilium Apricot Fudge product. According to the judges, this flower is truly innovative! “What a topper in the lily range. Consumers will cut away the stamens, though. But the ornamental value lies in the flower being totally different.”

Second place goes to Monarch Flowers (42 points) with the Ranunculus Poodle Ramlia. The judges think it is a beautifully rich flower, and the flower colour is so bright and beautiful. Strong enough not to droop, lovely to combine or incorporate as a Solitaire.

