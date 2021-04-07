Whole Foods Market Launches Sourced for Good Seal to Help Customers Identify Products That Support Workers, Communities and the Environment

AUSTIN, Texas – Whole Foods Market launches Sourced for Good, an exclusive third-party-certification program to support responsible sourcing by providing tangible improvements in farmworkers’ lives, strengthening worker communities where products are sourced and promoting environmental stewardship where crops are grown.

The Sourced for Good seal is designed to help shoppers easily identify products that meet the high sourcing standards required by the program. A recent study conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Whole Foods Market among over 3,000 U.S. adults found that 75% of Americans say when grocery shopping, it’s important to them that products are responsibly sourced, while 65% of U.S. shoppers are confused about how to determine whether a product is responsibly sourced.

At launch, the Sourced for Good seal can be found on more than 100 products around Whole Foods Market stores. In addition to produce items from asparagus to zucchini, Sourced for Good brings a first-time focus to seafood, including Del Pacifico wild-caught shrimp from Mexico, and domestically sourced items, like tulips from Bloomia in Virginia and Sun Valley Floral Farms in California. Adding new third-party-certified commodities enables the program to benefit even more workers and communities.

“At Whole Foods Market, our Sourced for Good products not only are good, they do good,” said Karen Christensen, Senior Vice President of Merchandising for Perishables. “Our commitment to equitable trade has funded numerous community projects—from dental clinics to housing facilities to student scholarships to bird sanctuaries. By purchasing select products, customers help us in our goal to make a difference, and now with Sourced for Good, we’re offering shoppers an easier way to find these special products in our stores.”

Sourced for Good evolves Whole Foods Market’s long-standing dedication to supporting workers, communities and the environment. In 2007, Whole Foods Market began working with trusted third-party certifiers under its Whole Trade Guarantee to bring about measurable, positive impact and generate millions of dollars annually to support farmworkers, their communities and environmental stewardship in the production of agricultural products. The expanded Sourced for Good program will replace Whole Trade Guarantee.

Whole Foods Market’s Sourced for Good program includes products certified by internationally recognized third parties such as Fair Trade USA, Rainforest Alliance, Fairtrade America, Fair Food Program and Equitable Food Initiative. For more information on Sourced for Good, visit https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/mission-values/sourced-for-good.

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Whole Foods Market from March 9 through 11, 2021 among 3,002 adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].