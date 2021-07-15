“Winning the Glazen Tulp 2021 Was Fantastic!”

Royal FloraHolland introduced the Glazen Tulp Award to encourage growers and breeders. This is an award for the best market introduction in the area of flowers and plants. Marginpar was the winner in the Cut Flowers category last December. How do they look back on this glorious moment?

“I can still remember the entire circus on our doorstep at the end of 2020: Royal FloraHolland, presenter Romeo and a film crew. The confetti flew through the air. After that, the news spread like wildfire and our winner, Talinum ‘Long John’, received considerable attention in various media. The award was immediately taken along to the nursery in Tanzania. Everyone was extremely proud there too.”

Helena van Achterberg, responsible for the marketing and communications of Marginpar is still proud of the award more than seven months later. “At Marginpar, we are always busy developing new varieties. We love innovation and surprising people. That process often takes a long time and doesn’t happen without a struggle. We don’t give up easily; we keep on going until the product is totally right. That’s why an award like the Glazen Tulp is an enormous boost. It’s proof that we’re doing is appreciated, by both the professional jury and the florist.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal FloraHolland