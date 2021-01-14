World Floral Expo 2021 Rescheduled to September

Wednesday – World Floral Expo 2021 has been rescheduled to September. Originally planned in March, the state of Covid-19 forced the show to move to later dates in the year.

For this reason World Floral Expo 2021 is now scheduled to take place from Wednesday September 22 to Friday September 24. Also the Exhibit Hall in the Javits K. Conference Center in NYC has changed. Initially booked to be held in the River Pavilion on the second level of the Conference Center, HPP managed to secure the downstairs located Hall 1E, located close to the main entrance of the building and therefore a short route to the Exhibit hall.

