World Floral Expo 2023 Cancelled

Due to circumstances beyond our control it has been decided to cancel the 2023 edition of WFE, scheduled to take place this coming September 7th – 8th in New York City.

It is an extra disappointment for both the exhibitors as well as the organisers, since the show was already rescheduled 2 times before due to Covid-19.

We hope to see you soon instead at one of our other international flower trade shows around the world, such as IFTEX Kenya 2023 in June or IFTF Holland 2023 in November

With best regards,

Dick van Raamsdonk

CEO

HPP International Exhibitions Group B.V.

Amsterdam

The Netherlands