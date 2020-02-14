World Floral Expo touching Down Again in New York City

New York – In less than 2 months World Floral Expo will again be held in the city where It all once started off back in 1999. The first edition was held in a “tent” adjacent to the Jacob K. Javits Center and was a great success in its first edition.

This year will be the 22nd edition, actually the 21st edition, as the 2001 edition was still being built, when the city experienced the 911 attack and obviously the show didn’t take place. That edition actually got the name “the show that never took place”. WFE has been travelling to many cities since, with New York being the city chosen for 2020.

WFE being a pure international floral trade show with the focus on exhibiting international flower growers, it is meant to be a market place for US fresh flower buyers, including florists, event planners, retailers, importers, and wholesalers. A trading place where buyers can source the products and connect as well with the people that have grown them. Growers are displaying from Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Holland and several other countries. But also US companies are participating, offering various imported fresh flowers as well fresh US grown products.

We welcome the US floral trade to register online or onsite and attend the 2020 edition of World Floral Expo in the Jacob K. Javits Center between Wednesday March 25 and Friday March 27.

We look forward to seeing you in the Big Apple.