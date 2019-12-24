WSU Scientists Find a Slate of Unexpected Diseases in Peony

Seth Truscott, Washington State University Floral December 24, 2019

A symbol of good fortune and a happy marriage, the bright, showy peony flower is a favorite in gardens, bouquets, and wedding floral arrangements everywhere.

Farmers in Washington, Alaska, Oregon, and other states grow the peony for a thriving domestic market, but these growers are often stymied when diseases strike their crops.

Instead of stunning blooms, they’re left with wilted, sick plants and fewer flowers to sell. Often, they’re not sure exactly what is attacking their plants.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Washington State University

