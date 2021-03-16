You’ve Never Seen a Chrysanthemum Like This

Nothing beats bright pink in terms of beauty, and this certainly holds true for Myra, Royal van Zanten’s new spray chrysanthemum. It is pink, though not overly sweet, and rather bold and radiant. In other words: just right! This bright pink spray chrysanthemum has a contemporary look and perfectly matches the latest flower trends.

Myra has a bright pink colour with a contrasting green centre, has a good vase life and retains its colour all year round, even in the hot summer months. With its natural appearance, this chrysanthemum is a wonderful addition to any arrangement for florists, although it also looks radiant on its own. Myra’s colour combination always ensures a lively arrangement in every season.

Supplied by chrysanthemum grower Fleurwijk BV, Myra is now available through Royal FloraHolland Aalsmeer and Naaldwijk. Starting with 10,000 per week, which will be scaled up to 30,000 per week in the coming weeks.

