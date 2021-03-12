Zentoo Expands Partnership with Van Geel Chrysanten

Zentoo Floral March 12, 2021

Zentoo will expand further this spring with the connection of Van Geel Chrysanten. This means that a collaboration that started two years ago will be further expanded into full affiliation with Zentoo.

Van Geel Chrysanten will switch to the new white single-flowered spray chrysanthemum Ilonka from Dümmen Orange. Planting of this novelty will start from mid-April. Van Geel’s Baltica share will be added to Zentoo’s existing share. From June, Ilonka will be added to the Zentoo collection. Ilonka will then account for 33% of the total single white production within Zentoo.

With the connection of Van Geel Chrysanten and the addition of Ilonka to the collection, Zentoo can continue to meet the increasing demand for white single-flowered chrysanthemums. Johan Booster: ‘After a collaboration of two years, we see this step as an important milestone for the development of our company’.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Zentoo

~

Related Articles

Floral

Dümmen Orange Introduces Ditto Series of VitaMum

Dümmen Orange Floral October 28, 2020

Dümmen Orange, the world’s largest breeder and propagator of cut flowers, bulbs, tropical plants, pot plants, bedding plants and perennials, now offers its Ditto series of VitaMum. As part of the company’s INTRINSA™ breeding program, the new mums are white rust-resistant and available in five colors: Ditto Lemon, Ditto Dark Orange, Ditto Dark Pink, Ditto Pink and Ditto White.

Floral

Danziger Colombia Creates Sparkling Chrysanthemum “Open Days” Event

Danziger Floral September 5, 2019

Danziger Colombia hosted an “Open-Days” event at its site in Vereda Pontezuela, Antioquia. During the event, growers, buyers and retailers were able to explore a wide portfolio of chrysanthemums along with a sneak peek of some new and innovative other crops. The event took place at the Danziger farm, which was established in 2014, set up as an R&D site, as well as an elite production site, to serve the local market.