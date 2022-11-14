Zentoo, Kwekerij Wouters and Buijnink Internacional are the Winners of the Dutch Flower Awards 2022

At Dutch Flower Group’s stand at Trade Fair Aalsmeer, CEO Jan van Dam announced the winners of the 20th edition of the Dutch Flower Awards 2022. The awards celebrate the partnership between DFG and her growers and suppliers. This year, the central theme was ‘Customer Driven’.

DUTCH FLOWER AWARDS 2022

The awards were presented in the Cut Flowers, Plants and Foreign Suppliers categories. The winner of the Dutch Flower Award 2022 for Cut Flowers is Zentoo. The Dutch Flower Award for Plants went to Kwekerij Wouters. The Dutch Flower Award for Foreign Supplier was handed over to Buijnink Internacional, based in Portugal.

PREFERRED PARTNER RECOGNITION

Following the presentation of the Dutch Flower Awards, Axians received the Preferred Partner Recognition. Axians has been working with the Dutch Flower Group companies for many years, more specifically for the ERP systems for the retail focused companies.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Dutch Flower Group