Zydeco Zinnia Wins at Cultivate’22

Zydeco™ Zinnia is Syngenta Flowers’ newest Zinnia marylandica series, known for its fully-double flowers that are 25% larger than the competition and excellent disease resistance and impressive heat and drought tolerance. This series received the Reader’s Choice Medal of Excellence Award at Cultivate’22 in Columbus, OH.

We would like to thank readers of Greenhouse Growers and supporters of Syngenta Flowers for recognizing Zydeco™ zinnia for Medal of Excellence at Cultivate’22. We are tremendously grateful for this honor.

An immense gratitude to senior breeder Todd Perkins and product manager Amy Briggs-Macha for making Zydeco™ zinnia available for everyone to enjoy.

