2021 Scholarship Recipients Have Been Announced

St. Marys, GA – The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation has awarded scholarships to five outstanding students from a vast number of qualified applicants. The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation was established in 1979. Since that time, the Foundation has awarded almost $250,000.00 in scholarships to outstanding students. The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. is entering its 41st year of assisting students.

Eligible applicants were from NPFDA Member Companies or were a child of an employee of a NPFDA Member Company that was enrolled full-time at a US based College or University or a graduating high school senior pursuing a college degree in the fall. To apply each student had to complete an application, write an essay, and then submit these items along with their transcripts and a faculty recommendation. The Foundation’s Selection Committee reviewed each applicant’s submission. Each submission was evaluated by committee members based on the goals and aspirations essay, extracurricular activities, recommendation letter and GPA. The committee member ballots were tallied, and the top five students selected. Cash awards go to the top five ($4,000 per student).

NPFDA Employees and Families Scholarship Winners:

Barrett O’Barr of University of Virginia – Case Farms

Austin Wallace of University of Georgia – Wayne Farms

Elizabeth Casey of Oklahoma State University – Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors

Sabrina Drobeck of University of California Berkley – Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors

Fernando Puentes of University of Tennessee at Knoxville – High Point Logistics

For more information or to apply for the 2021 scholarship opportunity please check out https://www.npfda.org/npfda-scholarships or contact NPFDA at 770-535-9901 or info@npfda.org

###

About NPFDA the National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) is a non-profit trade association based in St. Mary’s, Georgia which has been in existence since 1967. It is comprised of protein and food suppliers, retailers, processors, transportation companies and marketers with a membership of 280 industry firms from throughout the country. The association’s goal is to provide platforms for all members to get together and network, grow and learn from one another, and develop real lasting business relationships. NPFDA’s mission is to help businesses in the protein industry connect, build lasting relationships, and thrive. For more information, visit www.npfda.org or call (912) 439-3603. Follow us on Twitter @NPFDA1 or via Facebook