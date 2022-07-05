2022 NPFDA Scholarship Recipients Have Been Selected

St. Marys, GA – The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation has awarded scholarships to six outstanding students from a vast number of qualified applicants. The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation was established in 1979. Since that time, the Foundation has awarded almost $280,000.00 in scholarships to outstanding students.

Eligible applicants were from NPFDA Member Companies or were a child of an employee of a NPFDA Member Company who is enrolled full-time at a US based College or University or a graduating high school senior pursuing a college degree in the fall. To apply each student had to complete an application, write an essay, and then submit these items along with their transcripts and a faculty recommendation. The Foundation’s Selection Committee reviewed each applicant’s submission. Each submission was evaluated by committee members based on the goals and aspirations essay, extracurricular activities, recommendation letter and GPA. The committee member ballots were tallied, and the top six students selected. Awards in the amount of $5,000 per student were issued.

NPFDA Employees and Families Scholarship Winners:

Hayle Alemany of Mercer University – Wayne Farms Rebecca Baugh of Fordham University – The Best Dressed Chicken Eduardo Francia of New York University – Atlantic Sapphire Fernando Puentes of University of Tennessee at Knoxville – HPL Valerie Rosas of Georgia Institute of Technology – One Source Foods Sommer Smith of Salisbury University – Mountaire Farms

For more information, please check out https://www.npfda.org/npfda-scholarships or contact NPFDA at 770-535-9901 or info@npfda.org

###

About NPFDA – The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) is a non-profit trade association based in St. Mary’s, GA. It is comprised of protein and food suppliers, retailers, processors, transportation companies and marketers with a membership of 280 industry firms from throughout the country. The association’s goal is to provide platforms for all members to get together and network, grow and learn from one another, and develop lasting business relationships. NPFDA’s mission is to help businesses in the protein industry connect, build lasting relationships, and thrive. For more information, visit www.npfda.org or call (912) 439-3603. Follow us on Twitter @NPFDA1 or via Facebook