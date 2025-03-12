2025 Joint Poultry Industry Award Program is Accepting Applications

The goal of the USPOULTRY HR & Safety Program is to support the industry’s HR & Safety efforts through technical services and education. Supporting a strong, safe, and healthy workforce is vital to maintaining a quality, wholesome food supply.

Overseen by USPOULTRY, the Joint Poultry Safety and Health Council sponsor the Joint Poultry Industry Safety Recognition Award Program for NCC, NTF, and USPOULTRY members. The program seeks to highlight employers continuously improving their safety performance through the establishment of sound safety and health programs at the facility level and recognizes those facilities that have achieved a high level of safety performance as part of a continuing effort to reduce occupational injury and illness.

The program also seeks to boost employee morale, reduce expenses associated with workplace injuries and illnesses, and enhance the poultry and egg industry’s overall employee safety and health image.

We are now accepting applications for the 2025 Joint Poultry Industry Safety Award. Deadline for submission: May 2, 2025 11:59:00 PM.

We have developed an online application process for the 2025 safety award program. You will need a company specific key to submit an application. If you have not received a key from your primary company contact, please send a message to Matt Spencer, mspencer@uspoultry.org to request a key.