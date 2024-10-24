A New Twist on a Classic Favorite: Introducing, HORMEL Pepperoni Confetti

AUSTIN, Minn. – The makers of HORMEL® Pepperoni are excited to announce the launch of HORMEL® Pepperoni Confetti — a bold, innovative shape that brings even more irresistible flavor to your favorite dishes. This limited-time product is set to revolutionize pizza night and elevate snacks for every occasion.

HORMEL® Pepperoni Confetti stands out with its unique ribbon shape, designed for even distribution across a pizza and allowing for maximum pepperoni goodness in every bite. Perfect for pizzas, appetizers or even snacking right out of the bag, HORMEL® Pepperoni Confetti is sure to delight kids and adults alike.

“HORMEL® Pepperoni Confetti represents our ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of flavor and creativity,” said Andrew McElroy, associate brand manager at Hormel Foods. “It’s more than just a topping — it’s a whole new experience, and we can’t wait to see how consumers use it in their kitchens.”

This fun and flavorful twist on pepperoni is available at select retailers for a limited time. Be sure to grab a bag of HORMEL® Pepperoni Confetti, and make every bite a celebration!

