AAMP Announces Webinar on Cooking & Cooling Deviations

AAMP is partnering with USDA’s FSIS’ Dr. Meryl Silverman and Andrew Lorenz, CEO of We R Food Safety, to discuss cooking and cooling deviations in meat and poultry processing. AAMP Outreach has identified the need for education in the industry covering deviations and identifying when processing procedures do not go according to plan.

Dr. Meryl Silverman will discuss what heating, cooking, and cooling deviations are, as well as different options to demonstrate food safety and when to these options. Drew Lorenz will walk through a cooling deviation, and how to properly complete a pathogen modeling program for the deviation presented. Join us on February 4, 2025, at 1 p.m. EST for this discussion. The event will last approximately 90 minutes. All meat & poultry industry professionals are invited to attend this free event.

Speakers:

Andrew Lorenz is the Founder and CEO of We R Food Safety! Andrew served as a Deputy District Manager, Enforcement Investigations, Analysis Officer with the USDA-FSIS. With more than 35 years of experience in the food industry, Lorenz knows first-hand what the USDA-FSIS is looking at for food safety. He also contributes food safety content to the The National Provisioner and several other publications.

Dr. Meryl Silverman is a Senior Food Technologist who works in the Office of Policy and Program Development at the Food Safety and Inspection Service. Meryl is a subject matter expert on policies related to Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) system validation, lethality and stabilization of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, use of predictive microbiology programs, and policy effectiveness evaluation. Meryl holds a Ph.D. in Food Science from the University of Maryland, an M.S. in Food Science from Cornell University, and a B.S. in Food Science from the University of Maryland.

To learn more and register for the webinar, please visit: American Association of Meat Processors