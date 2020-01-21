Aaron Corbett Promoted to CEO of duBreton USA & North Country Smokehouse

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Vincent Breton, President of duBreton, has appointed Aaron Corbett as Chief Executive Officer of duBreton USA and its subsidiary, North Country Smokehouse. In his new role, Aaron will contribute to the strategic planning and development of both companies, as well as oversee daily operations, sales, marketing and management of the smokehouse in Claremont, NH. Prior to accepting the role of COO at North Country Smokehouse in 2015, Corbett held the Director of Operations title for Boulder Organic Foods, and received an MBA from the University of Southern California.

duBreton, the leading organic and certified humane pork producer in North America, acquired North Country Smokehouse in 2015. Aaron was tasked with scaling efficiencies at the new, 62,000 sq. foot facility, maintaining exceptional quality standards and overseeing entry into new retail markets. “It’s an exciting time for North Country Smokehouse,” says Corbett. “For decades, the company focused solely on Foodservice. We’re committed to maintaining those partnerships but realize there’s a growing consumer demand for sustainable, smoked meats. Our relationship with duBreton gives us an advantage over other producers. We’re vertically integrated, so we’re not exposed to the risks associated with sourcing meat from outside our own network. That means our farming, feed & husbandry standards are never compromised, which positively impacts consumers and customer partners.”

North Country Smokehouse products can now be found in several leading retailers including Whole Foods Market, Hannaford’s Supermarket, Stop & Shop, Big Y, Market Basket and HEB. The company continues to pursue expansion in the US.

About North Country Smokehouse

As one of America’s few remaining family-owned smokehouses, North Country’s mission is to hand craft premium, artisanal smoked meats through culinary excellence and exceptional animal care standards. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie is made with only the best ingredients and smoked low & slow over embers of choice hardwoods.

Available in traditional, antibiotic free, certified humane, and organic varieties, the NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausage, and deli meat, as well as unique offerings like smoked chicken, duck and Montreal Style Beef.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.