Acadia Parish, LA Food Processor Cajun Traditions Invests in $ 2.85M Renovation; to Hire 35 Workers

Local food processor Cajun Traditions expects to invest $2.85 million for a renovation of a more than 40-year old building in Acadia Parish.

The Church Point meat processing business expects to hire 35 workers with an average salary of $25,505 and open its doors by the end of 2020. It anticipates to ramp up hiring the 35 workers by 2025.

The site was previously an 80,000 square foot garment manufacturing facility for Garan and the property was purchased by Cajun Traditions this year. It expects to install new equipment such as smokehouse machinery, repair the roof and pour new concrete slabs.

