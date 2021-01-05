Agri Beef Gives $25,000 Worth of Meat to Idaho Foodbank

BOISE, Idaho — Boise-based company Agri Beef is helping put meals on the tables of Idahoans in need with a donation of $25,000 worth of beef to the Idaho Foodbank.

The donation, made this month, marks the 10th anniversary of the Beef Counts program, which was formed to help get quality protein choices to the hungry. Meat is often a scarce commodity at food banks, according to President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank Karen Vauk.

“It is fundamentally important to provide beef protein to individuals and families; giving them the essential nutrients to stay healthy in order to work through difficult times,” said Vauk in a statement. “It is even more special during the holidays because this program not only provides families the opportunity to enjoy a holiday meal together, but also gives them the gift of knowing that someone cares.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KVTB