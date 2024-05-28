AgriLife Extension Team Wins 2 Awards for ‘Where’s the Beef?’ Project

Extension Risk Management Education awards honor team’s unique work on direct meat sales

A team of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts recently received two awards from Extension Risk Management Education, ERME, for their work on the “Where’s the Beef? Legal and Economic Considerations for Direct Beef Sales” project related to direct meat sales.

The agency’s Where’s the Beef? team won the ERME 2024 Outstanding Project Award – Southern Region in addition to the Project of Excellence First Place Award from the University of Arkansas System for this project, which provided cattle producers with comprehensive, practical information on how to sell beef directly to the consumer.

The awards were presented at the 2024 Extension Risk Management Education National Conference held April 9-11 in Salt Lake City. Conference attendees included educators, crop insurance agents, lenders and other agricultural professionals wanting to learn about how to help agricultural producers effectively manage the variety of risks associated with their operations.

