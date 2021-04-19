Aidells Welcomes You On Its Next Culinary Adventure with New Unexpected Flavors

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Beloved for its chef-inspired, artisanal chicken smoked sausage and meatball varieties, Aidells® brand is expanding its offerings with new smoked beef sausage and pork and beef meatballs, adding a delicious surprise to every bite.

Sausages and meatballs are mealtime must-haves for a growing number of families as at home cooking continues to remain steady. In particular, the premium smoked sausage category has grown 28% over the past year with more people looking for new recipe inspiration. While some have sought-out familiar flavors, many are looking for global flavor inspiration, and Aidells new smoked beef sausage and pork and beef meatballs deliver needed meal inspiration with bold flavor combinations.

“Aidells has always embraced the unexpected, and we’re continuing to deliver on that promise with two new delicious protein offerings inspired by artisanal flavors that are sure to spice up any dining occasion,” said Jeremy Kross, brand manager, Aidells brand. “Whether you enjoy them on the grill, or as part of your favorite weeknight dish, both varieties allow you to have delicious meals that elevate beyond the ordinary.”

Cotija Cheese & Fire-Roasted Poblano Smoked Beef Sausage Links

Made with premium, all-natural ingredients, the 100 percent smoked beef sausage packs a delicious punch, combining the mouthwatering flavors of cotija cheese and fire-roasted poblano. Each serving is loaded with 10 grams of high-quality protein. Fully-cooked, the sausages are great on the grill or can be prepared in the kitchen in minutes, adding even more savory flavor to any recipe or dish.

Fire-Roasted Tomato & Romano Cheese Meatballs

Sixty-three percent of consumers prefer meatballs that are made from beef or a beef and pork blend, but most don’t have the time to make them from scratch at home. Made with all-natural ingredients and an Italian-inspired combination of quality meat, cheese, and bold spices, new Aidells meatballs provide more than 10 grams of high-quality protein. Fully cooked, and ready in minutes, the meatballs are the perfect pair for a variety of easy, and savory meals.

Aidells brand sausage and meatballs can be found in the refrigerated aisle of major grocery stores nationwide, as well as online. For more information on Aidells and for product availability, visit: www.aidells.com.

About Aidells®

For more than 30 years, Aidells™ has been a leader in taste innovation, making delicious sausages, and meatballs that bring adventure to every meal through unexpected flavor combinations such as bacon and pineapple, mango and jalapeño, and habanero and green chile. Because even humble foods like sausages and meatballs can aspire to greatness. More information such as product offerings and delicious recipe ideas can be found on Aidells.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.