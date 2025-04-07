Aladdin Foods Brand Lean Ground Beef Recalled

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O103 contamination.

This recall was triggered by test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

To learn more, please visit The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).