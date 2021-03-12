Alaska Seeks More Than $1B in Price-Fixing Lawsuit Targeting Large US Poultry Producers and Distributors

JUNEAU — The Alaska Department of Law is seeking more than $1 billion from 21 businesses involved in the poultry industry, accusing them of operating a cartel and illegally inflating the price of most chicken sold in the state.

The state filed a consumer-protection lawsuit against the nation’s largest poultry producers, poultry distributors, and some poultry pricers late last month, according to court documents.

The case was filed in state court, and Alaska is pursuing it unilaterally, though similar cases have been filed nationwide.

