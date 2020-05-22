Alberta Beef Plant Returning to Two Shifts Per Day After COVID-19 Outbreak

The JBS beef-processing plant in southern Alberta was planning to return to two shifts a day on Thursday for the first time in a month.

The company had reduced operations at the plant to one daily shift of between 700 and 1,100 employees after some tested positive for COVID-19 and others did not show up for work.

JBS Canada spokesman Rob Meijer said the company has implemented more than 100 safety measures at the plant since January, including temperature tests of all workers entering the plant, providing and requiring face masks, and physical partitions on production lines.

